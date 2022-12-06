Ultra Music Festival will hold its 23rd annual edition in Miami, Florida, from March 24th to March 26th, 2023. Taking place at the city’s Bayfront Park, Ultra Music Fest looks to continue it’s legacy of eclectic pop and EDM lineups and heavy-hitting headliners. Tickets are on sale now, pick them up here.

What is Ultra Music Festival?

Founded in 1999, Ultra Music Festival has grown to be one of the most significant EDM and pop festivals in the country. The 2022 edition saw the three-day fest sell out, welcoming 165,000 attendees from 112 countries.

Who Is Headlining Ultra Music Festival 2023?

Swedish House Mafia, Marshmello, Zedd, David Guetta, M.I.A., and DJ Hardwell will headline Ultra Music Fest 2023, with more headliners to be announced.

Who Else is Playing Ultra Music Festival 2023?

Other acts announced to be playing Ultra Music Fest 2023 include Tiësto, Kx5 (Kaskade and deadmau5), Alesso, Steven Bodzin, Gareth Emery, and Subtronics, as well as REZZ, Tale Of Us, Gryffin, Charlotte de Witte, more.

How Can I Get Tickets to Ultra Music Festival 2023?

Tickets are on sale now for Ultra Music Festival, starting at $399.95. Premium GA (priced at $749.95) and VIP ($1,499.95) are also available. You can pick them up via the festival’s website.

Ticket Price: $399.95 (GA); $749.95 (Premium GA); $1499.95 (VIP)