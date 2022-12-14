Welcome to Rockville returns to Daytona Beach, Florida, from May 18th to May 21st, 2023. Taking place at Daytona International Speedway and hosted by Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin, the four-day festival brings together some of the biggest names in rock and metal.
Get tickets here and read on for the lineup.
What is Welcome To Rockville?
Welcome to Rockville is a multi-day rock and metal festival hosted in Daytona Beach, Florida. Taking place annually, Welcome to Rockville is Danny Wimmer Presents’ longest running yearly festival. For it’s 2023 edition, pre-sale tickets sold out before the announcement of the lineup, marking a first for the festival.
Who Is Headlining Welcome To Rockville 2023?
Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold, Pantera, and Tool are set to headline Welcome To Rockville 2023.
Who Else is Playing Welcome To Rockville 2023?
Deftones, Rob Zombie, Godsmach, Queens of the Stone Age, Evanescence, Incubus, and Alice Cooper are also set to play Welcome To Rockville 2023, as well as The Mars Volta, Cohered & Cambria, Puscifer, and more.
How Can I Get Tickets to Welcome To Rockville 2023?
Passes for Welcome to Rockville 2023 are on sale now. Pick them up here.
Ticket Price: $259.99 (4-Day GA), $999.96 (4-Day GA 4-Pack), $109.99 (1-Day GA)
Headliners
Festival lineup
Thursday, May 18
- Austin Meade
- Avatar
- Band-Maid
- Black Stone Cherry
- Black Veil Brides
- Bloodywood
- Brutus
- Budderside
- Bullet For My Valentine
- Conquer Divide
- Converge
- Malevolence
- Nevertel
- Puscifer
- Queens of the Stone Age
- Rain City Drive
- Rivals
- Rob Zombie
- Slipknot
- Stray From The Path
- Suicidal Tendencies
- Trivium
- Vended
- Widow7
Friday, May 19
- Asking Alexandra
- Avenged Sevenfold
- Ayron Jones
- Badflower
- Bastardane
- Born of Osiris
- Des Rocs
- Evanescence
- From Ashes To New
- Hardy
- I Prevail
- Memphis May Fire
- Mothica
- Motionless In White
- Ottto
- Ryan Oahes
- Slay Squad
- Sleeping With Sirens
- Tallah
- The Warning
- Tigercub
- Tuh Smith and the Restless Hearts
- Until I Die
- Varials
Saturday, May 20
- Alice Cooper
- Alter Bridge
- Chevelle
- Dayseeker
- Dead Poet Society
- Godsmack
- Hammerhedd
- Ho99o9
- Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening
- Knocked Loose
- Kreator
- Maylene and the Sons of Disaster
- Pantera
- Poorstacy
- Pop Evil
- Rival Sons
- Sepultura
- Starcrawler
- Suicide Silence
- The Bronx
- The Violent
- Yelawolf Presents: Sometime Y
- Zero 9:36
Sunday, May 21
