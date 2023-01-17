Alice in Chains’ Dirt: Rockers Reflect on Iconic Album

Alice in Chains’ seminal 1992 sophomore album Dirt recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. In honor of the occasion, Heavy Consequence asked a number of artists backstage at the 2022 Louder Than Life festival to reflect on the iconic LP.

Dirt is Alice in Chains’ most successful album, having been certified five-times platinum in the US alone. It’s also considered by many to be their masterpiece, with such memorable songs as “Them Bones,” “Down in a Hole,” “Rooster,” and “Would?,” among others.

In the video above, Halestorm singer-guitarist Lzzy Hale praises the band’s “no-holds barred” approach to music, citing the band’s unique “time signatures and harmonies and melodies” as what makes Dirt stand out as a classic album.

Papa Roach singer Jacoby Shaddix chimes in, “I was blown away when I heard that record for the first time. It was this reflection of this darkness I had in myself.”

Sevendust’ vocalist Lajon Witherspoon declares, “Alice in Chains changed my life. They were definitely a movement. Layne [Staley’s] vocals were incredible, the harmonies with Jerry [Cantrell]. They are definitely the root to a lot of the bands that are sill existing right now. Their legacy will never die.”

Also offering their thoughts are Halestorm’s Arejay Hale, Mastodon’s Bill Kelliher, Tetrarch’s Diamond Rowe, Baroness’ John Baizley and Gina Gleason, Suicide SIlence’s Chris Garza, Amigo the Devil, Spiritbox’s Courtney LaPlante, and Taipei Houston’s Myles and Layne Ulrich, the latter of whom was named after Layne Staley.

For those who missed it, Consequence‘s podcast The Opus recently ran a four-part comprehensive series on Dirt, including appearances from some of the artists included in the video, as well as several others. Listen to Episode 1 below, and also be sure to check out episodes 2, 3, and 4.

Watch above to see the aforementioned musicians discuss Alice in Chains’ legendary album Dirt.

