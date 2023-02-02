Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Anti-Flag’s Justin Sane Talks New Album, Global Warming, War in Ukraine, and More

The veteran punk band is hitting the road in 2023 on separate tours with Flogging Molly and the Bouncing Souls

Advertisement

February 2, 2023 | 10:58am ET

    Last month, Anti-Flag unveiled their 13th album, Lies They Tell Our Children. The punk-rock veterans also will hit the road on separate 2023 tours with Flogging Molly and the Bouncing Souls.

    First, Anti-Flag will support Flogging Molly on a winter outing that kicks off Thursday night (February 2nd) in Austin, Texas, and runs through a March 19th show in Reno, Nevada. Then they’ll head out on tour with the Bouncing Souls for two legs, one in April and another in October. Tickets to most shows are available via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Anti-Flag have been tackling sociopolitical issues for 30 years now, and that’s no different on Lies They Tell Our Children. The LP, which was released on January 6th of this year, features guest spots from Jesse Leach (Killswitch Engage), Tim McIlrath (Rise Against), and Brian Baker (Minor Threat, Bad Religion), among others.

    Advertisement

    Prior to the release of the album, Heavy Consequence caught up with frontman Justin Sane at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

    Regarding the album’s title, Sane told us in the video above, “Lies They Tell Our Children was a pamphlet that was put out by the fossil-fuel industry in the 1980s. The fossil-fuel industry did all this research on burning carbon, and what they realized was that they were heating up the atmosphere. So they realized they were creating global warming.”

    He continued, “As that information leaked out and other scientists were doing the same kind of work and coming to the same conclusion, the fossil-fuel industry started putting out all this propaganda to confuse people and make people think that global warming wasn’t real. One of the pamphlets they put out was called Lies They Tell Our Children.”

    Advertisement

    Sane also touched on the single “Imperialism,” and how it relates to the current war in Ukraine. “Obviously, with the war in Ukraine, that has really been on our minds a lot, because we’ve been to Ukraine a lot, and we’ve been to Russia a lot. … Clearly, the war was started by Putin. Very few people in Russia see it that way, but because of the kind of band we are, we know people in Russia who are agitators and people who are fighting for human rights … so they could see what was happening.”

    He added, “Of course, imperialism is an issue that’s gone on now for hundreds and hundreds of years, and almost every major superpower is guilty of it.”

    Sane also discussed the 10th anniversary of Anti-Flag’s ninth album, The General Strike, which was recently reissued, as well as his thoughts on the band’s 30-year career. Watch the full interview in the video above.

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

epik high map of the human soul

Tablo on 20 Years of Epik High's Map of the Human Soul, New EP Strawberry, and Working with BTS's RM

February 2, 2023

battle of the bandmates white reaper asking for a ride

White Reaper Celebrate Asking for a Ride with a Game of Battle of the Bandmates: Watch

February 1, 2023

The Last of Us Episode 3 Bill Frank

The Last of Us Creators on That Heartbreaking Third Episode

January 29, 2023

Television's Marquee Moon artwork

Television's Marquee Moon: The Story of a Band, City, and Guitar Rock Masterpiece

January 28, 2023

Paul T. Goldman Jason Woliner Interview

Paul T. Goldman's Creator on the Show's 10-Year Journey: "I Let Reality Steer This Whole Thing"

January 28, 2023

Airbourne Joel O'Keeffe video interview

Airbourne's Joel O'Keeffe on Return to Touring, New Album Plans, and AC/DC's Longevity

January 27, 2023

John Darnielle Poker Face Interview

The Mountain Goats' John Darnielle on Making His Acting Debut as a Metalhead in Poker Face

January 26, 2023

Tyler Posey Interview Teen Wolf

Tyler Posey on Making Original Music for Teen Wolf: The Movie: "I Always Think of It Cinematically"

January 26, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Anti-Flag's Justin Sane Talks New Album, Global Warming, War in Ukraine, and More

Menu Shop Search Newsletter