Everything You Need to Remember About Avatar... In 90 Seconds or Less

After 13 years, James Cameron is finally taking audiences back to Pandora for Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-awaited sequel to 2009’s Oscar-winning, box office record-smashing Avatar. The original Avatar is a visual feat that also happens to be two hours and 41 minutes long, which might be too long for a rewatch prior to checking out The Way of Water in theaters this weekend. So, before its release, here’s a very quick trip through the key plot points of the original film.

With only 90 seconds, it’s not really possible to get into the complicated backstory which leads to former Marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) traveling to a far-away alien planet in a not-too-distant future, where the dangerous indigenous life includes a sentient race called the Na’vi. (Okay, it’s not too complicated — Jake’s twin brother, who died unexpectedly, was originally supposed to make the trip, and the company which paid for his brother’s avatar clone doesn’t want to waste the money.)

Jake’s journey to becoming a full-fledged member of the Na’vi is just one element of Avatar you might need to remember, as recapped in the video above. Check it out here or on YouTube before you see The Way of Water in theaters beginning Friday, December 16th.