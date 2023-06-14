Menu
Two for the Road: Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz and Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba on “Banshee Season Tour”

The two frontmen discuss their friendship and music ahead of their upcoming summer tour

Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz (photo by Mark Seliger) and Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba (photo courtesy of artist)
June 14, 2023 | 10:35am ET

    Two for the Road is a series in which two artists about to go on tour together chat about playing shows, life backstage, and more. The latest installment of the series features Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz and Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba.

    Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional are gearing up for their joint “Banshee Season Tour.” Launching on Saturday, June 17th in Indiana and running through the end of September (get tickets here), this outing is a bit different than normal for frontmen Adam Duritz and Chris Carrabba. This isn’t just two bands hitting the road together — it’s two close friends who have known each other for over 20 years.

    After meeting at a benefit show in San Francisco, the two musicians instantly connected: “I don’t remember much about the show, but I remember that you were really nice!” Duritz recalls of that first encounter.

    It wasn’t until Carrabba enlisted Duritz to provide additional vocals on “So Long, So Long,” a track from Dashboard Confessional’s 2006 album Dusk and Summer, that their friendship truly began to blossom. “At that time, I was really, really obsessed with your writing,” Carrabba tells Durtiz. “It felt like a big shot to ask you to be a part of it. You were gracious and made me feel like it was a normal thing to ask you.”

    They maintained their bond throughout the next 17 years, seeing each other at the occasional New York City tour stop. Now, however, they’re looking forward to spending all summer together on the “Banshee Season Tour.” “In all honesty, I am the most excited about hanging out with Chris,” says Duritz. “Touring with friends is the best thing.” For Carrabba, it’s also a chance to tour with someone he’s a true fan of, and he’s excited to watch Counting Crows every night not from backstage, but right in the crowd.

    In this latest edition of Two for the Road, the pair discuss some previous tour memories; why New Orleans and Los Angeles are some of their favorite cities to play; and their songwriting peer group consisting of Duritz, Carrabba, Sean Barna, and Gang of Youths’ Dave Le’aupepe. They also dig into some of the music they’ve been loving lately — including New York singer-songwriter and our January CoSign Samia.

    Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional will kick off the “Banshee Season Tour” this Saturday, June 17th in Indianapolis, Indiana, with special guest Frank Turner joining for a quartet of special gigs in late summer. Watch Duritz and Carrabba’s Two for the Road conversation above, and find their complete tour itinerary below. Tickets are available via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program and you just might find some below face value!

    Trouble viewing in the video in the player above? Watch on YouTube.

    Counting Crows and Dashboard Confessional 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/17 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at Winter River State Park
    06/18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
    06/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
    06/23 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival
    06/24 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
    06/26 – Moon Twp, PA @ UPMC Events Center
    06/28 – Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino
    06/29 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
    07/01 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
    07/02 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
    07/05 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    07/06 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    07/08 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    07/09 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
    07/12 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    07/14 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    07/15 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
    07/18 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center
    07/19 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
    07/21 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
    07/22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata Event Center
    07/25 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion
    07/26 – Doswell, VA @ The Meadow Event Park
    07/28 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
    07/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
    08/01 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
    08/02 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
    08/04 – Fort Myers, FL @ Suncoast Credit Union Arena
    08/05 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    08/08 – St Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    08/09 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    08/11 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    08/12 – Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Amphitheater
    08/14 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry
    08/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre v
    08/19 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
    08/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    08/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    08/25 – Norman, OK @ Riverwind Casino
    08/26 – Tulsa, OK @ The Cove
    08/30 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater *
    08/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *
    09/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater *
    09/03 – San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park *
    09/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    09/08 – Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley
    09/10 – Berkeley, CA 2 The Greek Theatre
    09/13 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live Outdoor Venue
    09/14 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    09/16 – Seattle, WA @ TBD
    09/17 – Seattle, WA @ TBD
    09/19 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
    09/21 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
    09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    09/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

    * = w/ Frank Turner

