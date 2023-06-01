Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Bastille, Foals, Caroline Rose, and More Curate Their Dream Music Festival: Watch

These festival artists don their booking hats and create their own epic lineup

Advertisement

June 1, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    At Corona Capital Guadalajara in Mexico this month, several artists appeared to be experiencing some FOMO. With a lineup that featured classics like Pixies and Blonde Redhead amidst newer fare like IDLES and Thundercat, it was a dream of a music festival. There were dozens of exciting acts to see and a plethora of tough conflicts, but toughest of all might have been having to play the show instead of watching some of the performances.

    So, we asked several artists on the Corona Capital Guadalajara lineup to imagine an alternate reality and select acts for their dream music festival. Each artist was asked to pick five artists — two headliners and three supporting acts. They could select acts that were living or dead, active or disbanded, and they could also include themselves on the bill. The resulting choices were wide-ranging and definitely interesting.

    Dream pop mainstays Widowspeak selected headlining sets from Neil Young and The Velvet Underground, Australian indie pop band Last Dinosaurs tapped Bach and Mozart, and Bastille completely reinvented the concept of a festival by having seven different “silent disco” stages.

    Advertisement

    Foals, Caroline Rose, and Mother Mother also had picks of their own, so watch above to see what the Corona Capital Guadalajara 2023 artists drafted for their dream music festival.

    Trouble viewing the interview in the player above? Watch on YouTube.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Sonic Temple 2023 recap photos

Foo Fighters, Tool, KISS, Avenged Sevenfold, and More Rock 2023 Sonic Temple Fest: Photo Gallery

June 1, 2023

Welcome to Rockville 2023 photos recap

Welcome to Rockville 2023: Tool, Pantera, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold and More Rock Daytona Beach: Recap & Photos

May 22, 2023

boston calling 10 years anniversary 10th music festival brian appel noah kahan

Boston Calling: 10 Years of Making New England a Music Festival Destination

May 22, 2023

Sick New World recap and gallery

Sick New World Festival Rocked by System of a Down, Deftones, Korn, and More: Recap and Photos

May 15, 2023

Blue Ridge Rock Fest 2023

Blue Ridge Rock Festival Finalizes 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Danzig, Vanilla Ice, and More

May 11, 2023

ShipRocked 2024: I Prevail Killswitch Engage

2024 ShipRocked Cruise Lineup: I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Code Orange, Highly Suspect, and More

May 11, 2023

primavera madrid lineup 2023 interview tickets

Primavera Sound Madrid Organizers on Integrating Inaugural Fest into “the Cultural Life of the City”

April 12, 2023

Hawthorne Heights Is For Lovers Festival

Multi-City "Is For Lovers Festival" to Feature Hawthorne Heights, Jimmy Eat World, Thrice, Alkaline Trio, and More

April 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bastille, Foals, Caroline Rose, and More Curate Their Dream Music Festival: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter