Bastille, Foals, Caroline Rose, and More Curate Their Dream Music Festival: Watch

At Corona Capital Guadalajara in Mexico this month, several artists appeared to be experiencing some FOMO. With a lineup that featured classics like Pixies and Blonde Redhead amidst newer fare like IDLES and Thundercat, it was a dream of a music festival. There were dozens of exciting acts to see and a plethora of tough conflicts, but toughest of all might have been having to play the show instead of watching some of the performances.

So, we asked several artists on the Corona Capital Guadalajara lineup to imagine an alternate reality and select acts for their dream music festival. Each artist was asked to pick five artists — two headliners and three supporting acts. They could select acts that were living or dead, active or disbanded, and they could also include themselves on the bill. The resulting choices were wide-ranging and definitely interesting.

Dream pop mainstays Widowspeak selected headlining sets from Neil Young and The Velvet Underground, Australian indie pop band Last Dinosaurs tapped Bach and Mozart, and Bastille completely reinvented the concept of a festival by having seven different “silent disco” stages.

Advertisement

Foals, Caroline Rose, and Mother Mother also had picks of their own, so watch above to see what the Corona Capital Guadalajara 2023 artists drafted for their dream music festival.

Trouble viewing the interview in the player above? Watch on YouTube.