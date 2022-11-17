GWAR on Losing Their Jobs to Humans and Why World War III Needs a Kickstarter

The intergalactic barbarians known as GWAR recently descended upon Louisville’s Louder Than Life festival, where they caught up with Heavy Consequence. Before our reporter was abducted by the savage metal beasts, he was able to ask a few questions about the band’s new album, The New Dark Ages, along with getting intel on the political figures they’re destroying on tour these days.

If you’ve been to a GWAR show, then you know that many politicians and celebrities meet a gory demise onstage. As GWAR explain to us in the video interview above, the band is just trying to “put on a badass rock ‘n’ roll show,” but are constantly dealing with notorious stage crashers.

“People always try to steal the spotlight from GWAR. Joe Biden, George Trump, Donald Trump. They all just come out there and fuck our whole day up,” complained Pustulus Maximus (sporting a very handsome Heavy Consequence baseball cap), with Blothar the Berserker adding, “Barbara Trump. The entire Trump family.”

Meanwhile, GWAR are also upset by the fact that humankind is taking their main occupation away — the destruction of Earth as we know it. With the pandemic and wars raging on, there’s not much left for GWAR to do.

“Humans are taking our jobs,” lamented Blothar, with Pustulus chiming in, “We’re supposed to kill people. We’re supposed to cause floods and hails of locusts.”

Balsac the Jaws of Death offered, “We’ve been doing it for years. These humans, they suck at it. They don’t know how to do war. Look at the history. World War I: that sucked. Sucked so bad they had to have World War II. It was supposed to be the war to end all wars, and they had to do another one. Now, they’re talking about a World War III. C’mon!”

Pustulus continued, “They can’t even get the funding. They can’t even get the Kickstarter for World War III to happen yet.”

GWAR also discussed some of the songs from The New Dark Ages, including “Ratcatcher” and “Motherf–king Liar,” while also talking about their recent documentary, This Is GWAR.

Watch the full interview above, including the final sign off from our reporter before we never heard from him again. And be sure to pick up products from GWAR’s Bud of Gods CBD line, including gummies, hemp flower, and Delta-8 GWARtridges.

Trouble viewing the video interview above? Watch on Youtube.

