The History of Indiana Jones' Hat... Explained In 90 Seconds or Less

It’s hard to come up with a more famous hat from the history of film than the classic fedora of Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) — no daring escape from danger is ever complete if he’s left his hat behind.

So, for the latest installment of the Consequence video series 90 Seconds or Less, we dig into the history of the hat, as originally created by costume designer Deborah Nadoolman Landis for Raiders of the Lost Ark. That’s right, in just 90 seconds we explain the inspiration behind the hat, how Nadoolman Landis came up with the original version seen on screen, and where you can acquire your own official Indy chapeau.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which arrives in theaters on June 30th.