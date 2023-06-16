Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The History of Indiana Jones’ Hat… Explained In 90 Seconds or Less

What inspired Indiana Jones' fedora? And where can you buy it today?

Advertisement

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Lucasfilm)
June 15, 2023 | 8:31pm ET

    It’s hard to come up with a more famous hat from the history of film than the classic fedora of Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) — no daring escape from danger is ever complete if he’s left his hat behind.

    So, for the latest installment of the Consequence video series 90 Seconds or Less, we dig into the history of the hat, as originally created by costume designer Deborah Nadoolman Landis for Raiders of the Lost Ark. That’s right, in just 90 seconds we explain the inspiration behind the hat, how Nadoolman Landis came up with the original version seen on screen, and where you can acquire your own official Indy chapeau.

    For more, read The Ringer‘s interview with Nadoolman Landis, and also check out our full review of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which arrives in theaters on June 30th.

    Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Indiana Jones 5 Review

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Review: A Solid Farewell for an Icon

June 15, 2023

osees hometowns of consequence half dozen favorite venues goon music video

OSEES’ Favorite Hometown Venue Is LA’s Zebulon: “Stiff Drinks, Good Staff, Great Sound”

June 15, 2023

Royal Thunder

Beyond the Boys' Club: Mlny Parsonz of Royal Thunder

June 15, 2023

queens of the stone age josh homme interview in times new roman

Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Is “Addicted to Risking It All”

June 15, 2023

Best TV Shows 2023 So Far

The Best TV Shows of 2023 (So Far)

June 15, 2023

Chris Daughtry and Lzzy Hale

Chris Daughtry and Lzzy Hale Nerd Out Over Each Other's Vocals

June 15, 2023

killer mike michael interview new album run the jewels

Killer Mike on Taking Off His "Mask" and Becoming Michael

June 15, 2023

top heavy albums of 2023 so far

Top 20 Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2023 (So Far)

June 15, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The History of Indiana Jones' Hat... Explained In 90 Seconds or Less

Menu Shop Search Newsletter