Johnny Kelly on Type O Negative’s Building-Shaking Studio and Scratch-and-Sniff Reissue

Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly recently checked in with Heavy Consequence to discuss his new supergroup Eye Am. During our conversation, he also shared a few Type O stories, including one about the band getting kicked out of an old rehearsal studio and another about their scratch-and-sniff reissue of The Origin of the Feces.

“It was a rehearsal studio in Rockaway Beach,” recalled Kelly in the video above. “It was kinda small, behind or above a Chinese restaurant. We’d be in there and it would be so loud … it would shake the whole building, and parts of plaster and drywall would come off. [The restaurant] basically complained to the studio owner, [who told us,] ‘We gotta kick you out of there. You gotta leave!”

The drummer also explained how a 2022 vinyl reissue of the band’s landmark 1992 album The Origin of the Feces ended up with a scratch-and-sniff sticker on the cover, which infamously features a close-up of late frontman Peter Steele’s bare behind.

“We released [the reissue] as a scratch-and-sniff,” Kelly told us. “We’ve been trying to do that for years, and the label was just like, ‘No way.’ … Everyone would tell us it’s never gonna happen, and it always got shut down… Then we get a call from our manager: ‘We’re gonna go with the scratch-and-sniff.’ [I said,] ‘Really? Seriously? We win!'”

Watch Johnny Kelly discussing the aforementioned topics above, and read our full interview with the drummer about Eye Am — his new band with Type O Negative’s Kenny Hickey and Crowbar’s Kirk Windstein and Todd Strange.

