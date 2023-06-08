Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Johnny Kelly on Type O Negative’s Building-Shaking Studio and Scratch-and-Sniff Reissue

"It was kinda small, behind or above a Chinese restaurant. We'd be in there and it would be so loud."

Advertisement

June 8, 2023 | 12:45pm ET

    Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly recently checked in with Heavy Consequence to discuss his new supergroup Eye Am. During our conversation, he also shared a few Type O stories, including one about the band getting kicked out of an old rehearsal studio and another about their scratch-and-sniff reissue of The Origin of the Feces.

    “It was a rehearsal studio in Rockaway Beach,” recalled Kelly in the video above. “It was kinda small, behind or above a Chinese restaurant. We’d be in there and it would be so loud … it would shake the whole building, and parts of plaster and drywall would come off. [The restaurant] basically complained to the studio owner, [who told us,] ‘We gotta kick you out of there. You gotta leave!”

    The drummer also explained how a 2022 vinyl reissue of the band’s landmark 1992 album The Origin of the Feces ended up with a scratch-and-sniff sticker on the cover, which infamously features a close-up of late frontman Peter Steele’s bare behind.

    Advertisement

    “We released [the reissue] as a scratch-and-sniff,” Kelly told us. “We’ve been trying to do that for years, and the label was just like, ‘No way.’ … Everyone would tell us it’s never gonna happen, and it always got shut down… Then we get a call from our manager: ‘We’re gonna go with the scratch-and-sniff.’ [I said,] ‘Really? Seriously? We win!'”

    Watch Johnny Kelly discussing the aforementioned topics above, and read our full interview with the drummer about Eye Am — his new band with Type O Negative’s Kenny Hickey and Crowbar’s Kirk Windstein and Todd Strange.

    Trouble viewing the video above? Watch on YouTube.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Johnny Kelly interview Eye AM Type O Negative

Johnny Kelly Talks New Supergroup Eye Am, Debut Single, and Type O Negative Reissues

June 5, 2023

Dirty Honey on meeting Axl Rose

Dirty Honey Singer Recalls Accidental Meeting With Axl Rose: "He Was a 180 from All the Things You Hear"

June 1, 2023

Lori S of Acid King: Beyond the Boys Club

Beyond the Boys' Club: Lori S. of Acid King

May 25, 2023

Richie Faulkner Elegant Weapons interview

Richie Faulkner Talks Recovery from Heart Surgery, New Band Elegant Weapons, and Judas Priest Plans

May 17, 2023

SQURL's Carter Logan and Jim Jarmusch interview

Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan Talk Sqürl's Debut Album, Collaborators, and Favorite Film Scores

May 5, 2023

Delain Beyond the Boys Club

Beyond the Boys Club: Diana Leah of Delain

April 21, 2023

metallica 72 seasons cover story interview

How Metallica’s Metal Machine Keeps Raging

April 6, 2023

Lzzy Hale and Chris Daughtry

Chris Daughtry and Lzzy Hale on Covering Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)"

April 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Johnny Kelly on Type O Negative's Building-Shaking Studio and Scratch-and-Sniff Reissue

Menu Shop Search Newsletter