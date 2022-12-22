Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Explained in 90 Seconds or Less

Rian Johnson’s newest whodunnit, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, features a wide assortment of exciting cameos, but while some of them are pretty obvious, one is a lot more subtle than you’d think. Before breaking out as a bankable star in films like (500) Days of Summer, Inception, and 50/50, Joseph Gordon-Levitt starred in Johnson’s debut feature Brick, and since then Gordon-Levitt has been featured in every one of Johnson’s movies… though sometimes, he’s a little hard to spot.

Of course, he’s one of the leads in Johnson’s Looper, opposite Bruce Willis, but he does also make appearances in The Brothers Bloom, Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, and both Knives Out films. Of course, you really have to be paying attention to catch some of them — unless you watch the above video, where we’ll reveal exactly where to find him in all those movies… in 90 Seconds Or Less.

And that includes his cameo in Glass Onion — though while technically it’s the smallest, the role he’s playing might be, physically, the biggest. (Note: Beyond some very basic plot details, this video is spoiler-free for the film.)

For more on Glass Onion (Consequence’s best film of the year), here’s Amber Dowling’s review of the film, and Kyle Meredith’s interview with star Madelyn Cline. Following its recent limited theatrical release, the sequel lands on Netflix on Friday, December 23rd.