Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Kang from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Explained in 90 Seconds or Less

All you need to know about the latest Marvel big-bad played by Jonathan Majors

Advertisement

Jonathan Majors as Kang (Marvel)
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
February 16, 2023 | 3:47pm ET

    The release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania brings with it the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Jonathan Majors’ Kang. Majors already debuted a variant of the character, He Who Remains, in the hit Disney+ series Loki, but this new Conqueror version is set to cause all sorts of inter-temporal trouble across the MCU.

    Before he starts ransacking the timeline, however, it’d be nice if someone explained who exactly Kang is. First appearing in Marvel Comics in the 1960s, Kang has one of the most rich and complicated histories of any supervillain in comic books. After all, he’s had numerous identities over numerous millennia, is intricately tied to both the Fantastic Four and the Avengers, and his tech gives him nearly god-like powers. That’s a lot of backstory to cram into one two-hour-and-five-minute Ant-Man movie.

    So in this new (spoiler-free) video, we take a crack at explaining this Kang guy in 90 seconds or less. Do we actually keep it under that time limit? Well, like we said, he’s an incredible complex character…

    Advertisement

    Watch the video above (or check it out on YouTube if you’re having trouble seeing the player), and catch Kang’s big screen debut in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania this Friday, February 17th. For more, read our review of the movie here.

Advertisement

Latest Stories

JC Chasez Interview

JC Chasez Unveils Meow Mix Campaign, Discusses the Power of '90s Nostalgia and New Music: Exclusive

February 16, 2023

Party Down Season 3 Review

Party Down Season 3 Review: A Flawless Return to Catering Hell

February 16, 2023

Maggie Rogers Tour Review

Maggie Rogers Brings Stunning "Feral Joy Tour" to Radio City Music Hall: Review, Photos and Setlist

February 16, 2023

paramore albums ranked

A Definitive Ranking of Every Paramore Album

February 16, 2023

Tim Blake Nelson Poker Face

Poker Face Guest Star Tim Blake Nelson on Rian Johnson: "He's Constantly Trying to Outdo Himself"

February 16, 2023

Avey Tare Interview

10 Albums Animal Collective's Avey Tare Thinks Every Music Fan Should Own

February 16, 2023

john vanderslice balance sheet income expenses tour money

Balance Sheet: John Vanderslice Breaks Down Income and Expenses from 12 Concerts

February 16, 2023

the weeknd best songs

The Weeknd's 10 Best Songs

February 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kang from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Explained in 90 Seconds or Less

Menu Shop Search Newsletter