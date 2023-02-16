Kang from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Explained in 90 Seconds or Less

The release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania brings with it the next major villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Jonathan Majors’ Kang. Majors already debuted a variant of the character, He Who Remains, in the hit Disney+ series Loki, but this new Conqueror version is set to cause all sorts of inter-temporal trouble across the MCU.

Before he starts ransacking the timeline, however, it’d be nice if someone explained who exactly Kang is. First appearing in Marvel Comics in the 1960s, Kang has one of the most rich and complicated histories of any supervillain in comic books. After all, he’s had numerous identities over numerous millennia, is intricately tied to both the Fantastic Four and the Avengers, and his tech gives him nearly god-like powers. That’s a lot of backstory to cram into one two-hour-and-five-minute Ant-Man movie.

So in this new (spoiler-free) video, we take a crack at explaining this Kang guy in 90 seconds or less. Do we actually keep it under that time limit? Well, like we said, he’s an incredible complex character…

Watch the video above (or check it out on YouTube if you’re having trouble seeing the player), and catch Kang’s big screen debut in Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania this Friday, February 17th. For more, read our review of the movie here.