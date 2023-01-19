Menu
Måneskin on New Album RUSH!, Defending Eurovision Against John Lydon, and Why Radiohead Is Sexy

Fresh off of multiple award nominations and TikTok virality, the Italian rock band’s third album drops January 20th

Maneskin, photo by Francis Delacroix
January 19, 2023 | 11:00am ET

    We’re no conspiracy theorists, but if the news came out that the members of Måneskin were scientifically bred to become rock stars, we might just believe it. The Italian quartet seemingly has everything a rock ‘n roll band needs: wild glamor, exhilarating style, and unbridled sensuality. Their third studio album, RUSH! (out Friday, January 20th), arrives as the band continues to skyrocket to worldwide stardom.

    With blood-pumping, pop-influenced hits like “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE,” “SUPERMODEL,” and, of course, their take on the Four Seasons’ “Beggin’,” it’s no wonder their sound has taken off across the globe. They’ve even made fans of Iggy Pop, who sings on the remix of “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE,” and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who features on the most recent single from RUSH!, “GOSSIP.” Oh, and they’re up for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

    “We just have it in us!” exclaims bassist Victoria De Angelis when asked about their intoxicating presence in the modern rock scene. “We’re natural sexy, no additives,” vocalist Damiano David adds with a smirk.

    And they’re not dodging the question. As extravagant and over-the-top as their music, visuals, and live performances can be, it’s all rooted in genuine, uncomplicated energy. With members ranging from just 22 to 24 years old, the band is simply excited to be sharing their art with as many people as possible.

    Now, as the release of RUSH! approaches, the band has the attention of more ears than most could comprehend. And yet, with millions of fans waiting to hear the project, the band is more eager than anxious.

    “It’s the first time we get — since we got more international fans — that we get to share our whole record and not only a song,” De Angelis tells Consequence. “When you share only a song, it’s very difficult to pick only one that can represent so many different sides of you. But when you give a record, then I think people can really understand you in a deeper way and see all the different layers you have in your music and in your thoughts.”

Måneskin on New Album RUSH!, Defending Eurovision Against John Lydon, and Why Radiohead Is Sexy

