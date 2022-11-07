The highly anticipated sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to shake up the status quo for both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and its characters — including the introduction of a new antagonist, Namor (Tenoch Huerta).

In the film, Namor is the leader of an underwater kingdom who becomes a threat to the Wakandan people. A staple character of Marvel Comics, he’s essentially the equivalent of DC Comics’ Aquaman, sharing many qualities with, including a role as the leader of Atlantis. That said, the writers of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have used Namor’s first ever live-action appearance to make some changes to the character.

Unlike his comic variant, Namor will not originate from Atlantis, instead coming from Talocan, a fictional underwater nation drawing from ancient Aztec and Mayan history. Namor’s appearance will also change to fit his new origins as well as his personality, going from an egotistical and overconfident monarch to a ruler who puts the needs of his people above even himself.

The one thing that hasn’t changed from his comic variant is Namor’s morality. Despite often finding himself clashing with other heroes, Namor is more of an anti-hero than a true villain. While he will be leading his people to fight against Wakanda in the movie, it’s more than likely that the two nations will overcome their differences to eventually face a greater threat.

For more information on Namor’s origins in the comics and the movie, check out the video above. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters on Friday, November 11th.

