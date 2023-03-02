Oxymorrons on How Their Influences Range from Jay-Z to Metallica

Oxymorrons’ unique blend of hip-hop and hard rock has caught the attention of music fans over the last few years. Based out of Queens, New York, the group released the EP Mohawks and Durags in 2021, and recently returned with the one-off single “Enemy.”

The band features vocalists Deee and K.I. (aka brothers Dave and Ashmy Bellevue) alongside drummer Matty Mayz and vocalist-guitarist-bassist Jafe Paulino.

Heavy Consequence caught up with Deee and K.I. at the 2022 Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, where they talked about their upbringing, their musical influences, a collaboration with Fever 333’s Jason Aalon Butler, and more.

“If Rage Against the Machine, OutKast, and Linkin Park were in the same band,” Deee responded when we asked for a brief description of Oxymorrons’ sound.

Delving further into the band’s influences, K.I. commented, “Queens is such a diverse place all around, so it’s like a melting pot of everything, whether it’s food [or] culture. So, it was natural for us to just hear a bunch of sounds.”

Deee added, “[Our] dad played everything from Lionel Richie to Queen. Queen is my favorite band. We grew up absorbing that … and then our older brother was putting us on to rap … our home was like a Spotify playlist before that existed.”

K.I. continued, “Seriously, it was like listening to Jay-Z and right after that, Metallica … so when you see us onstage, it’s us being ourselves … from hip-hop cyphers to jumping into a mosh pit, we were in all of it.”

Oxymorrons are currently finishing up a European/UK tour with Bad Omens before heading out for a string of US dates in April with Omerta and nothing,nowhere. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or the official Oxymorrons website.

Watch our full interview with Deee and K.I. above, and check out the video for Oxymorrons’ latest single, “Enemy,” below.

Trouble viewing the video interview above? Watch on YouTube.