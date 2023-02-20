Looking at a PowerPoint presentation about success, the great Ron Donald once said, “Google me in 10 years, that’s going to be me.” Well, it’s actually been 13 years from that eventful investor fraud party, and Ron is… still wearing a pink bowtie. Played by Ken Marino, he and the rest of the Party Down gang — Constance (Jane Lynch), Henry (Adam Scott), Roman (Martin Starr), Kyle (Ryan Hansen), and Lydia (Megan Mullally) — are back slinging d’oeuvres in the revived series.

Season 3 of the beloved cult comedy is set to premiere on February 24th on STARZ, picking up over a decade after we last left our favorite Hollywood hopefuls. Only it seems not a one of them has actually achieved their dreams. Sure, Constance now has all the wealth left to her by her beloved Howard, and Ron now at least owns Party Down Catering, but they’re still all dressed up and going nowhere.

Consequence got a chance to speak with Marino and Lynch about what it’s been like returning to characters who, while endlessly failing, remain eternally optimistic. They talk about reuniting with the full cast on set for the first time, where Ron and Constance find themselves in 2023, and how the writers were able to move their characters along the timeline without changing who they are.

Watch Jane Lynch and Ken Marino talk the Party Down revival above, and stay tuned for more interviews with the cast. You can also read our review of the third season here.

Trouble viewing the interview in the video player above? Watch on YouTube.