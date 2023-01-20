Canadian band Spiritbox have been a rising star in the metal scene since launching in 2017, winning over fans and critics alike with a unique sound that spans various subgenres. Following the release of a couple EPs and various singles, the band unveiled its debut album, Eternal Blue, in 2021, and it promptly debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart.

After providing support for Ghost and Mastodon this past summer, Spiritbox will embark on their first full-scale headlining North American tour this spring. The outing kicks off April 10th in Vancouver and runs through May 10th in Minneapolis. Many of the shows have sold out, but tickets are available via StubHub.

Heavy Consequence caught up with singer Courtney LaPlante backstage at the Louder Than Life festival to discuss the band’s experience touring with Ghost and Mastodon, the chart success of Eternal Blue, her reaction to 10-year-old girl Harper singing the band’s “Holy Roller” on America’s Got Talent, and more.

“We knew we had our work cut out for us,” said LaPlante of opening for Ghost and Mastodon. “Not only do you want to put on an amazing show for [the fans] of amazing bands like Mastodon and Ghost, you also want to show those bands, when you’re a new band like us, that you mean business, you’re serious and professional.”

As for Eternal Blue‘s debut at No. 13 on the Billboard 200, LaPlante remarked, “That’s one of those moments that just floored us. It’s a dream. We would do this if we sold two records — to my mom and my dad — so the fact that so many of our fans supported us, and so many other people who weren’t big fans were willing to take a chance and listen to our album … I am so thankful for that. It’s really cool.”

LaPlante also spoke on 10-year-old Harper’s viral performance of Spiritbox’s “Holy Roller” on America’s Got Talent last year. “I really appreciate her, and I feel like I owe a lot to her,” the singer told us. “If Harper can go out and [show so much confidence], I don’t have any excuse to be scared or feel jaded in any way.”

Elsewhere in the interview, LaPlante spoke on Spiritbox’s musical direction moving forward, as well as her experience in her previous band Iwrestledabearonce.

Watch our full interview with Courtney LaPlante in the video above.

Trouble viewing the video in the player above? Watch on YouTube.