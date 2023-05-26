Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

It’s Okay if Succession Makes You Feel Dumb

The HBO drama has never held back when it comes to dense business jargon, and that's become one of its strengths

Advertisement

Succession (HBO)
May 26, 2023 | 2:18pm ET

    During a recent interview with Hannah Gadsby, I happened to ask the acclaimed New Zealand comedian what they were watching on TV lately. Like most people these days, they replied, “Succession, of course.” However, they also went on to admit that while they enjoy the show, “I don’t know why I’m watching it half the time and I don’t know what’s going on.”

    As Gadsby says, in the video above, “What is this deal? I don’t understand business. Why are you sad? Is this a good thing? I think that’s the point, but I think a lot of Succession is going over my head.”

    This might feel like a bold declaration for a Succession fan… and it also might be an achingly relatable statement for Succession fans around the world. For the blunt truth of the matter is that most of us do not have business degrees, or read the financial news daily — and so for the last four seasons, we’ve been swimming in a fog of business terms uttered with the most grave significance, witnessed negotiations for power where minute contract details determine the ultimate outcome.

    Advertisement

    SEC violations, regulatory concerns, deal points: These are all phrases that we’ve gotten used to hearing in the context of this complicated family finding new ways to betray each other on a weekly basis, essential flavor that adds to the believability of these people being acquaintances of Gordon Gekko, Masters of the Universe. Take this line from the Season 3 finale, in which Logan (Brian Cox) explains why he wants to sell Waystar Royco:

    “Okay. So. The market capitalizations of our firms have been on the move… We are a declining business and there are a wave of consolidations happening that mean this is the optimal moment, in my opinion, to make a deal with a serious tech operation like Gojo.”

    This writer humbly confesses that while most of that is pretty clear on first reading, my personal understanding of what “market capitalization” means isn’t what it could be. I could, of course, look it up on the fine world wide web which is also allowing you to read this article — however, it’s only one of many phrases threaded throughout the show’s dialogue that adds authenticity to the action, but perhaps leaves the audience a bit in the dark.

    Succession Dumb Okay

    Succession (HBO)

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Matchbox twenty where the light goes track by track

Matchbox Twenty Break Down New Album Where the Light Goes Track by Track: Exclusive

May 26, 2023

water from your eyes everyones crushed track by track interview

Water from Your Eyes Break Down New Album Everyone's Crushed Track by Track: Exclusive

May 26, 2023

Lori S of Acid King: Beyond the Boys Club

Beyond the Boys' Club: Lori S. of Acid King

May 25, 2023

Clone High Season 2

How Clone High Avoided the Mistakes of Season 1 For Its Return on Max

May 25, 2023

joohoney lights fan chant

Fan Chant: Joohoney of Monsta X on Expelling Darkness with Solo Project LIGHTS

May 24, 2023

water from your eyes everyone's crushed cosigns cosign artist of the month interview

CoSign: Water from Your Eyes Take Fun Seriously

May 24, 2023

boston calling 10 years anniversary 10th music festival brian appel noah kahan

Boston Calling: 10 Years of Making New England a Music Festival Destination

May 22, 2023

tomorrow x together hueningkai

You Can Count on TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Hueningkai

May 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

It's Okay if Succession Makes You Feel Dumb

Menu Shop Search Newsletter