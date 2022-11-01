Suicide Silence Remember Mitch Lucker 10 Years After His Passing: Interview

Suicide Silence singer Mitch Lucker died on November 1st, 2012, in a tragic motorcycle accident. Ten years after his passing, guitarist Chris Garza and bassist Dan Kenny remembered Lucker in an interview with Heavy Consequence at this year’s Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky.

Lucker was one of the premier vocalists on the deathcore scene when he suffered severe injuries in a motorcycle crash on Halloween night of 2012, sadly passing away at the young age of 28 the next morning. After taking a year away from music, Suicide Silence announced that they would continue with All Shall Perish vocalist Eddie Hermida as their new singer, and have been going strong ever since.

When we caught up with Garza and Kenny at Louder Than Life, the two reflected on Lucker’s impact on the band and his lasting legacy.

“As a friend, he was everything, and as a frontman, he was everything,” remarked Kenny in the video above. “We think about him every day because we play his songs every day. … We’re still honoring his legacy every single day.”

Garza added, “I say this a lot: He’s still in the band. … I still feel he’s in the band helping us make those hard choices. … We lost our brother, my best friend, and the face of the band all in one fuckin’ second. I was there. I saw it happen.”

He continued, “To be able to see his legacy go on — it’s Mitch. He was an above life guy. Now, being around the younger bands playing a similar style music … man, look what he did for the heavy metal scene and for the deathcore genre. There’s Mitch and there’s a far away No. 2.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Garza and Kenny also discussed what singer Eddie Hermida has brought to the band and why he was the only choice to replace Lucker. The pair also talked about Suicide Silence’s upcoming album, Remember … You Must Die, as well as the lead single “You Must Die” and their recent stint on Lamb of God’s tour.

Watch Suicide Silence’s Chris Garza and Dan Kenny reflect on Mitch Lucker in the video above, and see the band’s Instagram tribute to the late singer below.

Trouble viewing the interview in the video player above? Watch on YouTube.