Tetrarch on Grinding It Out, Putting Respect on Nu-Metal, and More

Tetrarch may seem like a relatively new band, but the Atlanta metal act has actually been going at it for more than 15 years. After a long grind, the group has garnered some well-deserved attention over the past few years, as part of a nu-metal revival that also includes bands like Code Orange, Wargasm, and others.

At the 2022 Louder Than Life festival, Heavy Consequence caught up with singer Josh Fore and guitarist Diamond Rowe, who founded the band in 2007. The pair discussed their experience touring with Sevendust, their many years of grinding of it out, and the newfound respect that nu-metal has been receiving in recent years.

“I think we wouldn’t change any of it,” Fore told us in the video above. “It makes us appreciate every little step. … We grinded, got in a van, toured around the country, sleeping in Walmart parking lots and random people’s houses.”

Rowe added, “We literally did every step from playing a school talent show … to playing to [just] the bartender, to making $20, maybe, and a slice of pizza.”

When it comes to the recent appreciation for nu-metal, Rowe said, “A lot of us that grew up on those kinds of bands, like the Slipknots and the Korns and the Linkin Parks … that was our modern metal back then. That was on the radio, and that’s what made us fans. So, now, our [generation] is talking about it again, and we’re like, ‘Have you heard Linkin Park before? Linkin Park’s sick!'”

Toward the end of the interview, Fore said the band would be working on new music in 2023, and that was just confirmed with a brand-new Facebook post on February 15th announcing, “New music coming soon.”

Watch our full interview with Tetrarch’s Josh Fore and Diamond Rowe above.