The Warning are a rising act in the metal and hard rock scene. The band, comprised of three sisters from Mexico, initially went viral on YouTube with covers of Metallica and AC/DC songs, but has since established itself as an original touring and recording act.

As kids, singer-guitarist Daniela (Dany), drummer Paulina (Pau) and bassist Alejandra (Ale) caught worldwide attention with an impressive cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” that has garnered 24 million views on YouTube. The band subsequently released two albums before inking a five-album deal with Lava Records in 2020.

Last year, The Warning released Error, their first album under their Lava Records contract, with the single “Money” cracking the US Mainstream Rock radio chart. They also had the honor of recording “Enter Sandman” with singer Alessia Cara for the Metallica Blacklist compilation, curated by Metallica themselves.

Now, with Dany and Pau in their early 20s, and Ale at 18 years old, The Warning are touring with such acts as Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, and opening for the likes of Guns N’ Roses and Muse. The band just booked a couple of dates on Godsmack’s upcoming spring US tour, as well.

Heavy Consequence caught up with the three sisters backstage at the 2022 Louder Than Life festival, where they spoke with us about their musical upbringing.

“We have a very big metal and rock culture [in Mexico],” Pau told us. “It was just a really cool environment to grow up in. More than anything, our parents really love rock music, so we grew up in that environment. So when we started playing, it was the first thing that came very naturally.”

When we mentioned that Lzzy Hale of recent tour mates Halestorm had told Heavy Consequence just a couple days prior that she was a big fan of The Warning, Dany responded, “It means the world to us. I’m gonna cry! She has been my idol for so long, and they’re great people, great musicians. We enjoy their show every night. We’re eternally grateful to them for giving us this opportunity to showcase our music.”

Elsewhere in the interview, they speak about their latest album, Error, their contribution to the Metallica Blacklist compilation, and the dynamic of being three sisters in a band.

Watch our full interview with The Warning above

