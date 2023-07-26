Two for the Road is a series in which two artists touring together chat about playing shows, life backstage, and more. The latest installment of the series features Offspring guitarist Noodles and Simple Plan frontman Pierre Bouvier.
The Offspring, Simple Plan, and Sum 41 are about to hit the road together on a summer US tour. Ahead of the outing, Offspring guitarist Noodles and Simple Plan frontman Pierre Bouvier engaged in a video chat for Consequence‘s “Two for the Road” series.
The tour kicks off August 1st in Auburn, Washington, and runs through a September 3rd show in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Fans can check for tickets via Ticketmaster, as well as StubHub for shows that are sold-out or have a low quantity of seats available.
The Offspring and Simple Plan are no strangers to hitting the road together, having embarked on a Canadian tour late last year. Noodles and Bouvier have known each other for a long time, as evidenced by the familial vibe the two gave off when chatting with each other.
Bouvier kicked off the conversation by talking about first hearing The Offspring’s music, telling Noodles, “You guys were one of the first bands that kinda got me into Southern California punk rock … I was really into skateboarding and snowboarding in Canada … and I started watching a bunch of [skateboarding and snowboarding] movies, and I remember the song that really got me into your band was “We Are One” … and then I went to the record store and bought the cassette tape of [The Offspring’s album] Ignition.”
In turn, Noodles told Bouvier, “First time I heard you guys, I think was from my daughter playing your stuff. She was really into it. I guess it was [2002’s No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls] … We listened to that when I was driving her to school.”
With tour mates Sum 41 having announced their impending breakup (set to take place following this tour and a yet-to-be-announced headlining run and final album), both Noodles and Bouvier weighed in on the band’s decision to call it a day.
“I don’t know what their reasons are for pulling the plug, but they’re such a great band,” remarked Noodles. “I’m sad to see them go, but I’m glad we’re afforded this opportunity to spend some really good quality time with them.”
Bouvier added, “Hopefully, it’s one of those disbandings that 10 years from now, they go, ‘Alright, reunion tour!’ … I’m gonna cross my fingers and hope that maybe 10 years from now they’ll come back and do some more shows.”
The pair also discussed some lessons they’ve learned on the road and what they like to do on their off days when on tour. Furthermore, they named a few legendary musicians as their dream dinner guests. To find out who they picked, and to hear them discuss the aforementioned topics, watch the “Two for the Road” video above.
Trouble viewing the “Two for the Road” video above? Watch on YouTube.
The Offspring, Simple Plan, and Sum 41 Tour Dates:
08/01 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
08/03 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/05 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/06 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/08 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
08/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/11 — Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
08/12 — North Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena
08/13 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
08/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
08/16 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
08/18 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/19 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/20 — Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/22 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/23 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/25 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/26 — Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/27 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/29 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds
08/30 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/01 — Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
09/02 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/03 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center