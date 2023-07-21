Menu
Weekly News Roundup: July 14th-20th, 2023

The Cure teach us how to tour, Sheryl Crow vs Jason Aldean, and Miranda Lambert vs camera phones

Featured Image Credits: The Cure (photo by Debi Del Grande); Sheryl Crow (photo by Ben Kaye) and Jason Aldean (YouTube); and Miranda Lambert (photo by Jay Blakesberg)
Consequence Staff
July 21, 2023 | 2:49pm ET

    Welcome to the Weekly Roundup, the weekly video series where Consequence assembles all the biggest stories in music, film, TV, and pop culture. Every week, we’ll highlight the top news in a quick-hitting video to give you all you need to know to keep up with the conversation during the coming weekend.

    This week (July 14th-20th), we find a new reason to love The Cure, cheer on Sheryl Crow as she calls out dangerous behavior from Jason Aldean, hold our noses learning about Joe Jonas’ concert mishap, and witness some choice words from actor Ron Perlman and singer Miranda Lambert, as Perlman takes on Hollywood execs and Lambert… takes on fans with camera phones. Catch the rundown video above, and find links to the full stories below.

    Sheryl Crow Tears Jason Aldean a New One for Violence-Inciting Song: “This Is Not American… It’s Just Lame” — Sheryl Crow didn’t mince words with fellow country music star Jason Aldean following the latter’s debut of “Try That in a Small Town,” his new song calling for violence against the left-wing and Black Lives Matter protestors. In a statement posted to Twitter, Crow talked about being raised in a small town and how everyone, everywhere, is sick of violence. Aldean, whose music video for the song was filmed at the site of an actual lynching, denied that the song promotes violence.

    The Cure Just Had the Highest-Grossing Tour of Their Career — But They Could Have Made Even More — “Shows of a Lost World Tour,” The Cure’s first North American tour in seven years, saw the band achieve career bests, selling 547,000 tickets for a gross of $37.5 million. While incredible, the band could have made even more had lead singer Robert Smith not opted out of Ticketmaster’s “platinum” and “dynamically priced” ticket tiers, looking to keep tickets reasonable for fans.

    Joe Jonas Comes Clean About Pooping His Pants on Stage — While talking in an interview on KIIS FM’s Will & Woody for the Drive Home, Joe Jonas admitted he found himself a little worse for wear when what he expected to be “a little toot” was actually shit in his pants. When reflecting on the incident, which happened while we was on stage performing, he added, “Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing.”

    Watch as Miranda Lambert Comes for Fans Taking a Selfie During Her Set — While on stage performing at her Las Vegas residency, country singer Miranda Lambert stopped mid-song to shame fans for taking a selfie. The remark was met with mixed results from the crowd, as some cheered her on and others chose to leave on account of perceived “rudeness.”

    Ron Perlman Has a Message for Hollywood Execs Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike — “Be careful, motherfucker,” actor Ron Perlman warned in a recent Instagram live. The comment, along with Perlman’s subsequent apology, was directed towards the unnamed Hollywood exec quoted in a recent Deadline article saying the studios wouldn’t negotiate with the SAG-AFTRA actors currently on strike “until union members start losing their apartments and losing their houses.”

