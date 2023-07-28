Welcome to the Weekly Roundup, the weekly video series in which Consequence recaps all the biggest stories in music, film, TV, and pop culture. Every week, we’ll highlight the top news in a rapid-fire video to give you all you need to know to keep up with the conversation during the coming weekend.

This week (July 21st-27th), Lana Del Rey is spotted working at Waffle House, Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein announces a standup tour, legendary singer Sinead O’Connor passes, Dolly covers Queen’s “We Are the Champions,” and Jack White parts way with his Tesla. Catch the rundown video above, and find links to the full stories below.

Lana Del Rey Serves Coffee at Alabama Waffle House — Was there a rupture in the timeline? Are we in an alternate reality? Fan photos and videos recently surfaced of the Grammy-nominated artist serving coffee to patrons at the breakfast establishment in a small Alabama town. Why? No one really knows, but maybe she needed a break from superstardom after dropping a blockbuster album. There is also the possibility that it was either a publicity stunt or research for her next song. Either way, fans were delighted to see mother serve and took to social media to send praises her way.

Advertisement

Brett Goldstein Standup Tour Announced — The Ted Lasso star just announced his first standup tour. “The Second Best Night of Your Life Tour” starts October 5th in Denver, with additional dates scheduled in Boston, Minneapolis, Sacramento, Washington, DC, and Portland. He’ll also play three shows at New York’s Beacon Theatre as part of this year’s New York Comedy Festival.

Tickets can be purchased via StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Sinead O’Connor Dead — Irish singer Sinead O’Connor was found dead at her London flat on Wednesday; she was 56 years old. Her death is not being treated as suspicious, according to a statement released by Metropolitan Police. A coroner will determine the exact cause of death. Best known for her breakout hit, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” written by Prince, her music topped charts in multiple countries, and she was the first female artist to win an MTV VMA for Video of the Year. Over the course of her career, O’Connor released a total of 10 studio albums.

Dolly Parton Covers “We are the Champions” for Upcoming Rock Album — Dolly Parton’s fourth single off her upcoming album, Rockstar, is a cover of the classic Queen hit “We are the Champions.” She embraces her rock ‘n’ roll moment and creates a showstopping tribute to the classic rock anthem. With the dynamic, guitar-driven arrangement, Dolly shows us once and for all why she deserves her spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

Jack White Bids Adeu to His Tesla — Jack White has finally decided to part ways with his luxury electric vehicle. Once a big Tesla fan, it seems White is done with anything Elon Musk-related. After everything that has happened in the last year, can we blame him for growing resentful of the billionaire?