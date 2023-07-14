Welcome to the Weekly Roundup, a new video series where Consequence staff helps you stay up-to-date with all the biggest happenings in music, film, TV, and pop culture at large. We’ll highlight the top news stories each week, breaking them down into a digestible video so you can learn all the key points and quotes in one quick go. These are the things everyone will be talking about over the weekend, so check back every week for the latest updates.

This week (July 6th-13th), we hear what Jack White has to say about Guy Fieri’s meeting with Trump, learn about one of the biggest reunion tours of the year, get a first-look at Joaquin Phenix and Ridley Scott’s new historical epic, see Elton John say goodbye, and hear what happens when Ryan Gosling and Slash collaborate on a Barbie song. Watch the recap video above, and find links to the full stories below.

Jack White Slams Celebrity Chef Guy Fieri for Normalizing Donald Trump — Jack White was not pleased with Guy Fieri this week. The celebrity chef was caught on camera schmoozing with former president Donald Trump at UFC 290 in Las Vegas. Also caught on camera were Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg, and Joe Rogan. White took to Instagram to voice his opinion on all these celebs hobnobbing with the twice impeached, twice indicted, civilly liable former president.

Porno for Pyros to Tour for First Time in 25 Years — Porno for Pyros will be back on the road after two and a half decades. The 21-date tour launches in October with shows in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Denver, Chicago, Atlanta, and more. See the full dates and where to purchase tickets here.

Joaquin Phoenix Takes Over Europe in Napoleon Trailer — Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix reunite, this time to portray the infamous (and tiny) European emperor. Depicting Napoleon’s rise to power from his humble origins, this new movie does not feel like one to miss. Even though the trailer isn’t a red band, it’s clear Scott is pulling no punches.

Elton John Plays Final Show — Sir Elton John wraps up his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour with an emotional goodbye to his fans, playing all the hits and then some in Sweden this past Saturday. It was a beautiful show that included some guest appearances. We have the full setlist, a photo gallery, and videos with which you can relive the historic night.

Ryan Gosling Sings, Slash Shreds for New Barbie Song — Is being hot enough for the famous Barbie No. 2? That is Ken’s existential question in the new song for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie. Ryan Gosling delivers a dramatic performance over a sentimental piano riff, featuring guitar flourishes by Slash.