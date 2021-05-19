Check out 5 acts you won’t want to miss at this year’s Lollapalooza

LIMP BIZKIT

 ’90s nu-metal legends Limp Bizki set to rile up Grant Park.

AG CLUB

Rising Bay Area alternative hip hop group set to make festival debut.

JOURNEY

Classic rock veterans Journey (sans Steve Perry, of course), reunite on the Lolla stage.

ASHE

 Breakout San Jose indie pop artist and Finneas collaborator makes her Lollapalooza debut.

TOOSII

TOOSII serenades Chicago with his blend of honest tales of street life and lost love.

