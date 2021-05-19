Check out 5 acts you won’t want to miss at this year’s Lollapalooza
LIMP BIZKIT
’90s nu-metal legends Limp Bizki set to rile up Grant Park.
AG CLUB
Rising Bay Area alternative hip hop group set to make festival debut.
JOURNEY
Classic rock veterans Journey (sans Steve Perry, of course), reunite on the Lolla stage.
ASHE
Breakout San Jose indie pop artist and Finneas collaborator makes her Lollapalooza debut.
TOOSII
TOOSII serenades Chicago with his blend of honest tales of street life and lost love.
SWIPE UP
For More on Lollapalooza 2021