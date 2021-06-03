Anthony Bourdain documentary Roadrunner gets first trailer
Academy Award-winning filmmaker
Morgan Neville will return this summer with a new film about beloved chef, author, and documentarian Anthony Bourdain.
Entitled Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain, the feature-length documentary is set to hit theaters on July 16th, 2021 through Focus Features.
Bourdain tragically died on June 8th, 2018 at the age of 61.
The film juxtaposes archival footage and home videos of Bourdain alongside new interviews with some of his closest friends and collaborators.
