M. Night Shyamalan’s Old is a Creepy Race Against Time in New Trailer
“It’s only a matter of time.”
That’s the creepy message behind M. Night Shyamalan’s latest horror flick Old, the new trailer for which is out now.
The film follows a family who discovers a secluded beach while on a tropical holiday. It all seems like the perfect getaway…that is, until the vacationers learn that time functions a bit differently on this desolate stretch of sand.
first major motion picture since 2019’s Glass, which served as part crossover, part sequel to 2000’s Unbreakable and 2016’s Split.
Old marks Shyamalan’s
“Feels like a miracle that I am standing here shooting the first shot of my new film. It’s called Old.”
— M. Night Shyamalan
Swipe Up!
To check out the full trailer.