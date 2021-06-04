The concept of “screen violence” might sound abstract, but CHVRCHES mean it quite literally.
Chance” serves as Hayley Kiyoko’s second offering off her forthcoming follow-up to 2020’s I’m Too Sensitive For This Shit.
Electronic superstar Marshmello and rising Belgian DJ Eptic have joined forces for a song that hijacks your nervous system and forces your toes to tap.
Pop-rock trio DREAMERS stir up a mystical mash-up of genres by tapping All Time Low to remix their latest single “Palm Reader.”
What’s the best way to beat the system? According to IDER, it might be to tear the system down entirely.
Nation Of Language have an affinity for contemplative synth pop, but their new track “Across That Fine Line” brings a whole new level of confidence to their ‘80s-inspired sound.
